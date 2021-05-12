Absolute Software Corp. (TSE:ABS) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Absolute Software Corp. (TSE:ABS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Absolute Software (TSE:ABS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$38.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$37.45 million.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Absolute Software in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

