Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Absolute Software had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%.

Shares of ABST traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.42. 8,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,424. The stock has a market cap of $763.26 million, a PE ratio of 70.23 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.21. Absolute Software has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $21.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.0639 dividend. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABST shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

