Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited Unit’s (NASDAQ:ACBAU) Quiet Period Set To End on May 17th

Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited Unit’s (NASDAQ:ACBAU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, May 17th. Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited Unit had issued 4,000,000 shares in its IPO on April 6th. The total size of the offering was $40,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited Unit’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:ACBAU opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited Unit has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $10.50.

Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

