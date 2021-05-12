Acerus Pharmaceuticals (ASP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.35 million for the quarter.

Shares of Acerus Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $C$0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday. 144,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,396. Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of C$0.03 and a 52 week high of C$0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$76.88 million and a P/E ratio of -1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.01.

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

