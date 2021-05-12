Acerus Pharmaceuticals (ASPCF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter. Acerus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,335.69% and a negative net margin of 1,596.69%.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASPCF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 24,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,156. The stock has a market cap of $73.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.23. Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

