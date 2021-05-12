ACG Wealth Acquires New Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 797 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on GS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $468.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.59.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $359.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $339.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $122.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.36 and a 52-week high of $376.98.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.