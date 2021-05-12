ACG Wealth Boosts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

ACG Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,319,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.37.

CAT opened at $239.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.32 and its 200-day moving average is $199.69. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $245.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.