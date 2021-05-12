ACG Wealth Buys 94 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492,100 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $245,330,000. Starboard Value LP raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,339,000 after purchasing an additional 546,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 934.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 604,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,475,000 after purchasing an additional 545,836 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $218.96 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $117.18 and a twelve month high of $234.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.28.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

