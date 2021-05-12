ACG Wealth Buys 94 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

ACG Wealth lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $218.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.28. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $117.18 and a twelve month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

