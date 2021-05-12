ACG Wealth Has $210,000 Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

ACG Wealth decreased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 92,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.85.

DAL opened at $44.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.50. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.