ACG Wealth Has $210,000 Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

ACG Wealth lessened its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 92,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.85.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $44.52 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average of $42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

