ACG Wealth Has $216,000 Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

ACG Wealth decreased its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Ball were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 158,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,778,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 1,281.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.69.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $90.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $59.79 and a twelve month high of $102.76. The company has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.43.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.