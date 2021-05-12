ACG Wealth Has $294,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $97.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.48 and its 200-day moving average is $87.96. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $66.27 and a 52-week high of $99.57.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

