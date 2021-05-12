ACG Wealth Has $294,000 Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

ACG Wealth raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $97.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.48 and a 200-day moving average of $87.96. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $66.27 and a 12 month high of $99.57.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.