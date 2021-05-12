ACG Wealth Invests $261,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 797 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

In other news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.59.

GS opened at $359.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $122.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $339.39 and its 200 day moving average is $287.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.36 and a 12-month high of $376.98.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.