ACG Wealth Sells 566 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

ACG Wealth trimmed its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Square were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Square by 13.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 210,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,827,000 after buying an additional 25,740 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Square by 30.7% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Square by 11.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new position in Square during the first quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Square by 108.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $220.65 on Wednesday. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.82 and a 52-week high of $283.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 350.24, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $200,294.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,555,550.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total value of $2,069,723.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 400,175 shares in the company, valued at $100,920,133.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,264,264 shares of company stock worth $303,249,795 in the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SQ shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.43.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.