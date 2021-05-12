Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.78) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.16. On average, analysts expect Achieve Life Sciences to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Achieve Life Sciences alerts:

Shares of ACHV opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.37. Achieve Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $18.26. The company has a market cap of $60.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.71.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACHV. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.