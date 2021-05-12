Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($8.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($7.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ACHL traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.02. 279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,719. Achilles Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $18.95.

ACHL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

