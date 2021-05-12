Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ATVI. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.64.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $95.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.94 and a 200 day moving average of $89.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $66.59 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.62 per share, with a total value of $1,434,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $1,389,418,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $806,508,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,947 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,417,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,884 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

