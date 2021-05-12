ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Trading 5.7% Higher

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) traded up 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.99 and last traded at $34.98. 4,306 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 548,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.08.

ACVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACV Auctions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.41.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth $519,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at about $3,639,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth approximately $7,073,000. Finally, Brown University acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at $8,653,000.

About ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.