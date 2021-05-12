Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Acquires 135,983 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 71.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,983 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHYG. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,658,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,319,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,257,000 after purchasing an additional 470,657 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,264,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,314,000 after purchasing an additional 205,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,514,000.

Shares of SHYG traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $45.67. 10,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,023,516. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.35. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $45.99.

