Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,178 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $51.96. 517,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,046,799. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $54.14. The firm has a market cap of $219.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

