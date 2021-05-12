Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 167.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,230 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 468,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,566,000 after acquiring an additional 276,682 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 194,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,065,000 after purchasing an additional 96,173 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $9,276,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1,613.2% in the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 66,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 320,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,553,000 after purchasing an additional 60,152 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

SUB traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $107.71. 155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,613. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.91. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.72 and a fifty-two week high of $108.56.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.