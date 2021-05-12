Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 1,250 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,063 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 16,526 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 163,842 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,585,000 after purchasing an additional 14,798 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Comcast by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,873 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after buying an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Comcast stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.91. 382,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,145,662. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $260.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.