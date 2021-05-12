Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 845 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,092 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB stock traded down $5.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $300.56. 472,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,512,488. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.69 and a 1-year high of $331.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.46. The company has a market cap of $852.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total value of $11,528,942.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,764,422 shares of company stock worth $518,500,961 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FB. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.87.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.