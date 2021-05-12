AdEx Trading Down 3.4% Over Last Week (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 12th. One AdEx coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on major exchanges. AdEx has a total market capitalization of $15.25 million and approximately $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AdEx has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00083865 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00018802 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $574.72 or 0.01047533 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00069847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002095 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.55 or 0.00110370 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,658.47 or 0.10313678 BTC.

About AdEx

AdEx (CRYPTO:ADX) is a coin. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

