adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale upgraded adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of adidas by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in adidas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in adidas by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of adidas by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of adidas by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

ADDYY stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.01. 46,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,740. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.50. adidas has a 52-week low of $102.27 and a 52-week high of $185.00. The company has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. adidas had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 7.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that adidas will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $1.7749 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.13%.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

