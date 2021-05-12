Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.100-1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $345 million-$375 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $374.63 million.

NASDAQ:AEIS traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.32. 5,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,317. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $55.56 and a twelve month high of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.81.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $351.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.47 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.57.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley purchased 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

