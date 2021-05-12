AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Fathom worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Fathom by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Fathom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fathom in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Fathom in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Fathom in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTHM opened at $29.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 7.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.18. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $56.81.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

FTHM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Fathom from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Fathom in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fathom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

