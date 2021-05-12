AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $436,000 in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in HollyFrontier by 229.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in HollyFrontier by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

Shares of HollyFrontier stock opened at $34.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.83.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HFC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.85.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers bought 3,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $124,356.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,189.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,628.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.