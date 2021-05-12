AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,177 Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 99.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $125.83 on Wednesday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a one year low of $55.72 and a one year high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.30 and its 200 day moving average is $150.43. The firm has a market cap of $154.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.27 and a beta of 1.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price (down from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.43.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

