Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 3.65%.

Shares of AEGN opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. Aegion has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $30.95. The company has a market cap of $921.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day moving average of $22.63.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Gordon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $1,390,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,604,672.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AEGN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Aegion from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Corrosion Protection. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

