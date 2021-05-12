Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Cut to $77.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target decreased by Truist from $160.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AFRM has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America began coverage on Affirm in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Affirm from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Affirm from $155.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affirm has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Get Affirm alerts:

Shares of AFRM opened at $55.45 on Tuesday. Affirm has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $146.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.04.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $204.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.23 million.

In other news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $985,281.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,304.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Del Castillo Sharda Caro sold 25,333 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $2,310,369.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,132.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,850 shares of company stock worth $7,233,688 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth $53,000.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.