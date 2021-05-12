Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) PT Lowered to $73.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AFRM. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affirm presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.10.

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $55.45 on Wednesday. Affirm has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $146.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.04.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $230.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.94 million. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Affirm news, CFO Michael Linford sold 43,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $3,938,036.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,354,716.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $985,281.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,688.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

