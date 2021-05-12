Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $215 million-$225 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.43 million.

AFRM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Affirm in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Affirm from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.10.

Get Affirm alerts:

AFRM traded down $5.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.82. 5,234,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,010,892. Affirm has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $146.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.51.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $230.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.94 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Affirm news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $985,281.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at $516,304.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 43,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $3,938,036.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,354,716.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,850 shares of company stock worth $7,233,688.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.