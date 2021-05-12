agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist

Equities research analysts at Truist began coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.67% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

NYSE:AGL opened at $31.83 on Monday. agilon health has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $34.47.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

