Aidos Kuneen Achieves Market Capitalization of $19.90 Million (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. In the last week, Aidos Kuneen has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Aidos Kuneen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001462 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aidos Kuneen has a total market cap of $19.90 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,440.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,083.58 or 0.07500942 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,392.39 or 0.02557624 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.54 or 0.00636542 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.86 or 0.00181593 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.11 or 0.00795553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.45 or 0.00638219 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.51 or 0.00625475 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00007044 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

Aidos Kuneen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Buying and Selling Aidos Kuneen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aidos Kuneen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aidos Kuneen using one of the exchanges listed above.

