Aimia (AIM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Aimia (TSE:AIM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 14th. Analysts expect Aimia to post earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:AIM opened at C$4.82 on Wednesday. Aimia has a 1 year low of C$2.31 and a 1 year high of C$5.58. The company has a market cap of C$445.79 million and a PE ratio of -26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 40.57 and a quick ratio of 40.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.37.

AIM has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Aimia from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aimia from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

About Aimia

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

