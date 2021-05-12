Air Canada Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($2.62) Per Share (TSE:AC)

Air Canada (TSE:AC) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Air Canada in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 9th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen expects that the company will earn ($2.62) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Air Canada’s FY2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AC. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$21.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.17.

AC opened at C$24.91 on Tuesday. Air Canada has a one year low of C$12.80 and a one year high of C$31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.60.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($4.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.68) by C($1.40). The company had revenue of C$827.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$836.76 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Carolyn Hadrovic sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.87, for a total value of C$173,245.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at C$86,622.90. Also, Senior Officer David Shapiro sold 16,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.81, for a total transaction of C$404,127.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$329,006.58. Insiders have sold 31,473 shares of company stock valued at $790,468 in the last 90 days.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

