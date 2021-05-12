Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Shares Up 4.3%

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) shares shot up 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.47 and last traded at $46.06. 14,907 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 845,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.15.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Get Air Lease alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $474.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.57%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 7,032.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,887,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,559,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Air Lease by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,077,000 after buying an additional 637,520 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Air Lease by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,120,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,897,000 after buying an additional 545,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Air Lease by 469.1% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 548,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,882,000 after buying an additional 452,197 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Lease Company Profile (NYSE:AL)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.