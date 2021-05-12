Air Partner (LON:AIR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Air Partner (LON:AIR) in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on the stock.

AIR opened at GBX 87.11 ($1.14) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 71.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 70.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.91. The company has a market capitalization of £55.37 million and a PE ratio of 12.31. Air Partner has a 1-year low of GBX 56.13 ($0.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 103 ($1.35).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Air Partner’s previous dividend of $0.80. Air Partner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.26%.

In related news, insider Mark Briffa sold 30,723 shares of Air Partner stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.85), for a total transaction of £19,969.95 ($26,090.87).

Air Partner plc provides aircraft charter, aviation safety, and security solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Group Charter, Private Jets, Freight, and Safety & Security. The company provides group charter services for more than 20 passengers for governments, corporates, sports and entertainment teams, industrial, manufacturing customers, and tour operators; private jet charter services for up to 19 passengers for corporates and high net worth individuals; and charter and part-charter services of cargo aircraft for regular and bespoke requirements, including emergency aid drops, door-to-door freight delivery, and on-board couriers.

