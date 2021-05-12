Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.43 Billion

Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will report sales of $2.43 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.40 billion. Air Products and Chemicals reported sales of $2.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full year sales of $9.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.57 billion to $9.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.12 billion to $10.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Air Products and Chemicals.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.33.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $300.74 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $219.52 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.53. The company has a market capitalization of $66.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.