Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 81.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APD. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.33.

APD stock opened at $300.74 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.52 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The company has a market capitalization of $66.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $286.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

