Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Increased to $335.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on APD. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Societe Generale raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $302.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $306.33.

Shares of APD opened at $300.74 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $219.52 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The company has a market capitalization of $66.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APD. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

