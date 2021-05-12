Air Transport Services Group, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Transport Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

ATSG stock opened at $25.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.89. Air Transport Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.27 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 0.84%.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, insider Michael L. Berger sold 6,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $212,254.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,508,412.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Edward Russell Smethwick sold 5,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $170,002.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,826.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,357 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 30.2% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,874,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,363,000 after buying an additional 897,758 shares in the last quarter. Amazon.com Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,326,000. Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 759,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,795,000 after purchasing an additional 346,021 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 677,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,247,000 after purchasing an additional 86,855 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 528,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,571,000 after purchasing an additional 45,437 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

