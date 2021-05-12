Airbnb (ABNB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Airbnb to post earnings of ($1.15) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The business had revenue of $859.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.79 million. On average, analysts expect Airbnb to post $-14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $142.73 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.42.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Airbnb from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.57.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

