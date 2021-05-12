Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ AKYA opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. Akoya Biosciences has a 12 month low of $17.13 and a 12 month high of $28.96.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.