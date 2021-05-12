Alaethes Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in NextEra Energy by 290.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,325,000 after acquiring an additional 19,155,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NextEra Energy by 293.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,834,000 after acquiring an additional 15,195,906 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in NextEra Energy by 287.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,737,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 637.5% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201,254 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $741,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,598,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,316 shares of company stock valued at $17,698,331 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

NYSE NEE traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,738,217. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.81 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.04. The company has a market cap of $142.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.