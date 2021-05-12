Alaethes Wealth LLC Makes New $986,000 Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PANW traded down $7.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $335.92. 18,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.79 and a twelve month high of $403.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $344.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.60. The company has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.78 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total value of $1,220,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,299,938.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total value of $509,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,860 shares of company stock worth $17,229,105 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.71.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

