Alaethes Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 32.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 11.4% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $388.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,162. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.81. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $417.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.11.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

